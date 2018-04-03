Youth skiers show up at the U12 Championships
April 3, 2018
Far West Skiing's U12 Championships were also held last weekend at Squaw Valley with super-G, slalom, giant slalom, and parallel slalom events.
The competition began on Thursday, March 29 with giant slalom. Squaw Valley's Eric McCoy Hudson picked up a giant slalom title on the first day with a total time of 1:39.81 to edge Sugar Bowl's Pierce Friel (1:40.22).
On the girls' side, Squaw Valley's Lylah Kelly finished in first place with a total time of 1:40.42 to beat out Mammoth's Piper Wilkison (1:40.96)
Racing continued at Squaw the following day with super-G, and Sugar Bowl's Friel captured the championship with a time of 41.19 to top Squaw's Oscar Whelan (41.35) and Hudson (41.39).
Kelly took home the win on the girls' side with a time of 41.44, followed by fellow Sugar Bowl skier Madison Vieara-McCarthy (42.74).
The racers then returned the following day to compete in slalom. Jake Buchanan dominated the race and led off a sweep of the top four places for Squaw Valley skiers on the boys' side, finishing with the day's two fastest runs and a total time of 1:30.06. Whelan (1:31.90), Florian Standteiner (1:31.99), and Prince Ilano (1:32.69) rounded out Squaw's top finishers.
Kirkwood's Autumn Ellingford shook things up on the girls' side with a total time of 1:29.54 for a first-place finish. Alpine Meadows' Tatum Akers (1:30.32) was next, followed by Squaw's Vieara-McCarthy (1:31.37) in third.
The youngsters then returned on Easter Sunday for the conclusion of the U12 Championships.
Mammoth's Gregory Gazarian captured the win in parallel slalom with a total time of 44.59 to defeat Squaw's Hudson by 0.06 seconds. Sugar Bowl's Carl Ottosson was third with a total time of 44.72.
Squaw's Vieara-McCarthy closed out her season on the Far West tour with a first-place finish, crossing the line with a total time of 44.33. Teammate Lylah Kelly (45.37) was next, followed by Mammoth's Wilkison (45.68).