Vinci named to veterans services officer for Placer County

The Placer County Board of Supervisors appointed Suzi Vinci to the position of veterans services officer.

The appointment was made March 20. Vinci, who previously served as acting veterans services officer, is the first woman to hold the position.

Her duties include working with county departments to provide service and assistance to veterans and their dependents in accessing state and federal benefits stemming from their military service.

"I am excited to carry forward Placer County Veterans Service Office's mission to help make a difference for veterans and their families in the community," said Vinci in a statement.

"I want our veterans to know that our department wants to have a relationship with them and that they can come to us in their time of need."