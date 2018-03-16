Vallejo man arrested in Truckee found with counterfeit currency, imitation firearms

Truckee police arrested a Vallejo man for outstanding warrants and numerous charges related to counterfeit currency and imitation firearms found in his car, according to a statement released by Truckee Police.

On March14, the officers conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate-80 near Overland Trail on David Honsinger, 33, of Vallejo.

Honsinger had several outstanding felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, hit and run resulting in injury, and felony evading.

A search of his vehicle resulted in items being located that are commonly used in the manufacturing of counterfeit currency and government documents. Honsinger was also found to be in possession of an imitation firearm and a high capacity handgun magazine.

Honsinger was arrested for his outstanding warrants and charges related to the items located in his vehicle.