Truckee Wolverines drop tight series in Fallon

Truckee's baseball team ran into their first stumbling block since opening Northern League play last month.

After strong showings against Fernley and Dayton to start the year, the Wolverines traveled to Churchill County last weekend and dropped two of three games against the Greenwave.

Truckee opened the series on Friday, March 30, and managed to 10-run Churchill County after five innings of play in a dominant 14-4 victory.

The Wolverines pushed a pair of runners across the plate to open the contest, but then surrendered the lead back to the Greenwave in a three-run first inning. Junior Derek LaFerriere then doubled in the top of the second to score sophomore Tyler Estabrook and tie the game at 3-3. Churchill County retook a one-run lead in the bottom of the frame off an error by Truckee.

The Wolverines then blew the game open in the top of the fourth.

Truckee loaded the bases with singles from the first three batters. Senior Joel Estabrook was then hit by a pitch and senior Colin Just was walked to score two runs. Junior Spencer Edmondson then lined a ball to center field to score two more runs. Senior Gary Grosjean knocked in the final run of the inning with a single to center field.

Truckee finished off the Greenwave the following inning, scoring four more runs. Joel Estabrook, Edmondson, and junior Shane Poe all drove in runs for the team as the Wolverines took the series via the 10-run rule after five innings of play.

Edmondson led Truckee with four RBIs in the game. After a shaky start, Grosjean settled in on the mound, finishing his day with three scoreless innings.

Truckee would then return to Churchill County the following day for a doubleheader, but fell in a pair of tightly contested games.

Churchill County senior Edgar Alvarado put Truckee in a deep hole with a grand slam to center field as part of a five-run first inning.

Truckee fought back with runs in the top of the second and third, but the Greenwave scored four more in the bottom of the third inning to hold a 9-2 edge.

Truckee responded with eight runs over the next two innings to hold their first lead of the day, but the Greenwave pushed across seven runs in the bottom of the fifth. Truckee managed to score three runs in the top of the sixth off a walk and a single by Edmondson to trail by three heading into the seventh inning, but Churchill County pitcher Jake Wickizer struck out the side in the top of the seventh to give the Greenwave the 16-13 victory.

Edmondson finished the game 4 for 4 at the plate and hit three RBIs. Tyler Estabrook drove in a team-high four RBIs for the Wolverines.

The teams returned to the field the following afternoon for the series finale, and Joel Estabrook continued his steady hitting with a single to center field to score the game's first run. The Greenwave then plated two runs in the second and one in the third to hold a 3-1 lead.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh inning when Poe doubled to center field to score junior Conner Joyce. LaFerriere then stepped to the plate a batter later with two outs and drove a single into center to score Poe and tie the game. The Wolverines would go on to load the bases, but were unable to push any more runs across the plate.

The Greenwave then took the game in walk-off fashion with doubles in the team's first two at-bats.

After suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season Truckee (10-4, 6-3 Northern League) will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday, April 3, at Sparks (2-8, 0-6 Northern League).