Truckee Weather Report: Rain, thunderstorms forecasted

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may hit Truckee today, with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service website. Northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour will also accompany a 80 percent chance of rain.

As the day turns to night the forecast shows mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 and a 50 percent chance of percipitation.

On Tuesday morning, look to see the same type of weather with a high near 64 and a 40 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will see a high near 40 degrees but the chance of rain will stay the same.

Wednesday’s forecast looks similar to Tuesday, while Thursday we’ll see just a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.