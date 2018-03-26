Truckee Weather Forecast: Sunny days are here again

Truckee residents should expect a sunny day today with highs near 41 degrees, and calm 5 mph winds coming from the northeast in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 16 degrees, and east winds coming in at 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Truckee’s extended weather forecast through the rest of the week sees more sunny days through Sunday with highs ranging from 56 to 60 degrees during the days, and night lows from 21 to 30 degrees throughout the week.

Expect more calm winds from the north on Wednesday afternoon running at 5 mph.

Check back for more updates.