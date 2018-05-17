Gas leak reported at Truckee school, students evacuated

Sierra Expeditionary Learning School and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District offices were evacuated around 2 p.m. today following reports of a gas leak in the district office, which shares a building with the school.

All students and staff are safe and accounted for, according Tahoe Truckee Unified School District spokesperson Kelli Twomey.

Parents are being notified and students are currently waiting on the field while staff can arrange a location and plan for parent pick-up.

Classes have been dismissed early as the incident could take an hour or two to get resolved, Twomey said.