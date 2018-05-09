Truckee man sentenced to 6 years in date rape drug case

A Truckee judge on Tuesday agreed to a plea deal in a date rape drug case and sentenced James Russell Ferrigno to six years in state prison, authorities said.

Ferrigno, 32, pleaded no contest in March to rape by use of a drug or intoxicating substance. Arrested in October, Ferrigno never made bond, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email.

Ferrigno's victim appeared at Tuesday's sentencing before Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti. The judge read a statement from her before sentencing, Wilson said.

"I hope the justice system takes all this into account to make sure he is justly prosecuted," Wilson said the victim wrote in her statement. "I know that whenever Jim is eventually released out of custody, my life will change again. The sense of security I get from knowing he is behind bars will only last so long. I hope that once he is released, he will be required to register as a sex offender, so that it may save another person from the horrific events that I went through."

Wilson called Ferrigno's actions cruel and inexcusable.

"The bravery of the victim in this case is commendable," Wilson said. "Her courage led to the conduct coming to light and Mr. Ferrigno being held accountable."

Truckee police have said the victim rented space in the same home as Ferrigno. She had no romantic relationship with Ferrigno, and at some point started to believe he was spiking her drinks.

The victim hid a camera in the kitchen after waking groggy a few times and not remembering the previous nights. She went to authorities after checking the camera, police said.

Officers arrested Ferrigno after he sent the victim a text, saying she'd never see him again. They stopped his car after he left his house. Police later found unknown pills and a squeeze bottle in the home, authorities said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.