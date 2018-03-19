Truckee jury convicts man in child sex case

A Truckee jury took under three hours last week to convict a man on child sex accusations, according to the prosecutor in the case.

Jeremy William Dedeker, 42, was convicted Friday on two counts of lewd act upon a child and one count each of sex/sodomy with a child under 10, oral copulation with a child under 10 and sodomy of a person under 14 with 10 years difference, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said in an email.

Out on bond last week, Dedeker was booked into jail early Saturday after the almost three-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for May 29 in Nevada County Superior Court, Wilson and reports state.

"I appreciate the time and consideration of those that served on this jury," Wilson said. "The verdict is the result of the thorough investigation on the part of Truckee (Police Department), in particular Sgt. Lisa Madden, and the bravery of the victim who got up and told their story. I hope that this verdict provides the victim with some closure and allows the healing process to begin."

Court documents state that Dedeker committed some acts between January 2009 and January 2011, as well as in April 2016.

Prosecutors filed charges against him in May 2016.