Truckee High School track team hosts community shovel event Thursday, March 29

The Truckee High School track and field team will be hosting a community shovel event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday, March 29 at the Truckee High School track directly behind the fire station on Donner Pass Road.

The event is being organized in the hopes of clearing snow to free up more lanes for the athletes to run in. Bring plastic shovels only.

“We know our little town loves to support each other and we thank you in advance,” Rose Weskamp said in a press release. “First home meet is coming up soon and you are all invited!”