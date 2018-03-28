 Truckee High School meeting on school safety to be held today, March 28 | SierraSun.com

Truckee High School meeting on school safety to be held today, March 28

Staff report

Truckee High School will host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the school auditorium focused on school safety and “ALICE Protocols.”

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to run until 7:30 p.m. and is solely for parents and students from Truckee schools. A separate meeting for lakeside schools will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday night at the North Tahoe High auditorium.


Recommended Stories For You