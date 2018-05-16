 Traffic: Expect wet and slippery roadways, thunderstorms reported on I-80 | SierraSun.com

Traffic: Expect wet and slippery roadways, thunderstorms reported on I-80

Truckee Sun staff

Truckee residents she be cautious of roadway conditions due to weather conditions, according to Caltrans officials.

Thunder storms are also being reported on I-80 in the Truckee area.