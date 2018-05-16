Traffic: Expect wet and slippery roadways, thunderstorms reported on I-80
May 16, 2018
Truckee residents she be cautious of roadway conditions due to weather conditions, according to Caltrans officials.
Thunder storms are also being reported on I-80 in the Truckee area.
#trafficalert Unsettled weather is predicted for the foothill and mountain areas of the Sierras. Raining on the east side of Donner Pass. Watch out for wet and slippery roadways! pic.twitter.com/HSWXcjNSfK
