Town of Truckee to host road maintenance tax funding workshop
March 29, 2018
The Town of Truckee will host informational workshops from April 13-16 about the planned expenditures of money on road maintenance and improvement projects for 2018-19.
Topics will include: road maintenance and improvement projects, routine road maintenance and rehabilitation, and expenditures of Measure V money.
Measure V money is dedicated to paving, repairing and improving town roads. Measure V was approved by votes in the 2008 November general election.
The workshops will be held at 3 p.m. at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Donner Room, Truckee.