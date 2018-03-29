Town of Truckee to host road maintenance tax funding workshop

The Town of Truckee will host informational workshops from April 13-16 about the planned expenditures of money on road maintenance and improvement projects for 2018-19.

Topics will include: road maintenance and improvement projects, routine road maintenance and rehabilitation, and expenditures of Measure V money.

Measure V money is dedicated to paving, repairing and improving town roads. Measure V was approved by votes in the 2008 November general election.

The workshops will be held at 3 p.m. at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Donner Room, Truckee.