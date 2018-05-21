Teen ordered to repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teen who admitted in February to throwing fireworks into Eagle Creek Canyon in Oregon has been ordered by a judge to pay restitution for starting the wildfire that caused $36 million in damages, according to a report by The Oregonian.

The teen admitted to eight counts of reckless burning of public and private property, two counts of depositing burning material on forest land, one count of second-degree mischief and one count of recklessly endangering hikers.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and 1,920 hours of community service and also ordered to write apology letters to 152 people trapped on the Eagle Creek trail because of the spreading flames, the city of Cascade Locks, the Forest Service, Oregon State Parks, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission and many others, according to The Oregonian.