Talk set in Truckee on virtual reality

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a network of entrepreneurs and professionals who live and work in the Tahoe-Truckee area, presents Michelle Rebaleati at Mountain Minds Monday: "Virtual Reality: The Path to the Future."

Perhaps most well-known for its applications in the entertainment industry, virtual reality has the potential for much deeper impacts.

Rebaleati, multimedia production specialist at the University of Nevada, Reno, will explain how through using virtual reality, people can share new perspectives and access experiences they might not have otherwise engaged in.

Also discussed will be how virtual reality can help create a culture of innovation and empathy.

Mountain Minds Monday will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Pizza on the Hill, in Tahoe Donner located at 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee. Pizza and salad is available and a pay-what-you-can model ($5 minimum) is used. Before and after the presentation, there will be time for networking.

The event will also be livestreamed and available online as it happens on YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

This month's event is sponsored by New Leaders, Holland & Hart LLP, The Lift, Molsby & Bordner, LLP, and Mountain Workspace.

Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain