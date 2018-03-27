Tahoe Regional Planning Agency announces planner for Incline Village

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) recently announced a new agreement that will make one of its planners available one day a week in Incline Village.

The announcement followed reporting by the Tribune on a Memorandum of Understanding between TRPA and Washoe County that allowed the county to expedite issuance of building permits for residential additions, new single and multi-family residential structures and some commercial projects.

As the Tribune reported, the process was interrupted late last year when the Washoe planner who handled that process left unexpectedly. That led the county to put the MOU on hold.

At the time, TRPA told the Tribune it intended to make a planner available in Incline Village one day per week to ensure permits are process in a timely manner.

According to the recent announcement, TRPA Associate Planner Bridget Cornell will accept and review permit applications to ensure that projects in the Washoe County portion of the Lake Tahoe Basin comply with TRPA regulations.

Cornell will work out of the Incline Village Community Center at 855 Alder Ave., each Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Cornell can be reached by phone at 775-589-5218 or by email at bcornell@trpa.org.

“TRPA staff are ready to help people in the Washoe County portion of the Tahoe Basin with the application and review of their projects in a timely fashion, and to answer any questions people may have about TRPA’s permit application and review processes,” Wendy Jepson, current planning division manager at TRPA, said in a press release. “If you have any questions or need any help with your permit application, please do not hesitate to contact us.”