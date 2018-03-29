Tahoe City firehouse project update meeting set for April 4

A project update meeting for the Tahoe City firehouse properties near Commons Beach will be held on April 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Placer County staffers are expected to share four request for information responses received for a long-term least and reuse development concept for the firehouse properties.

The county-owned properties include three buildings: the former North Tahoe Fire Station 51, Tahoe Community Center building, and the former visitor center building.

County staffers are also expected to give an overview of the process for advancing the project. Groups who responded to the requests for information are expected to be in attendance.

The meeting will be held at former Fire Station 51, 300 North Lake Boulevard, Tahoe City.