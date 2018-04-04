Wolverines take out Railroaders in three innings

After suffering their first back-to-back losses of the season, Truckee's baseball team got back on track in a big way on Tuesday, April 3, with a 17-0 shellacking of Sparks.

The Wolverines finished the game at Sparks High School after the third inning due to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's adoption of a 15-run mercy rule after three innings of play.

The Wolverines piled up 12 hits on the afternoon, including four for extra bases, and benefited from seven errors by the Railroaders.

Junior Cole Gardner went all three innings on the rubber and allowed one hit while striking out one batter.

From the plate, senior Joel Estabrook, junior Derek LaFerriere, and junior Marcus Bellon combined to knock in six runs for Truckee. LaFerriere led the team with a 3 for 4 performance at the plate.

Truckee (11-4, 7-3 Northern League) will get some time off before hosting a doubleheader against South Tahoe on Saturday, April 14.