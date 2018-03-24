Wolverines crush Fernley in doubleheader action

The Truckee baseball continued their impressive start to the season on Friday, March 23, with a pair of wins over league rival Fernley.

The Wolverines had to battle back in the first game of the series to take an 8-6 victory, but then 10-runned the Vaqueros in the following contest.

With the two wins, Truckee has now equaled last year's win total with an 8-2 record. The team also sits in second place behind Churchill County in the Class 3A Northern League standings.

Due to snow in Truckee, the games were moved to Golden Eagle Sports Complex in Sparks. Fernley opened the doubleheader with a run in the top of the first and two more in the second to hold a 3-0 lead. The score remained the same until the bottom of the fourth when senior Colin Just drove a double to left field. Junior Spencer Edmondson then singled in the next at-bat to bring Just home.

The Vaqueros responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth to hold a 5-2 advantage.

Senior Gary Grosjean then led off the bottom of the frame with a solo shot to left field for the team's third home run in two games. The Wolverines went on to put their next three runners on base, followed by an error on a fly ball to score another run. Truckee then scored on a walked batter, followed by a ground ball single by senior Tyler Ferrera to even the game at 5-5.

The Wolverines then took the lead an inning later, beginning with a leadoff double by junior Shane Poe. Sophomore Tyler Estabrook shot a ball through the infield in the next at-bat to score Poe. Junior Derek LaFerriere then hit a double to score Estabrook. After advancing to third on a fly ball to right field, LaFerriere scored Truckee's final run of the game on a balk by Fernley's pitcher.

Truckee would allow another run in the top of the seventh, but Grosjean closed the door on the Vaqueros with a strikeout for the second out of the inning, followed by a fly ball to center fielder Ferrera for the final out of the game.

Tyler Estabrook wreaked havoc on the base paths with three steals. Grosjean went all seven innings for Truckee, finishing with four strikeouts, 12 hits and four earned runs.

Truckee then put on a dominant display in the second game of the doubleheader, jumping out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Just would drive in a run in the first, followed by a two-run double by Edmondson. Poe would then make it 4-0 later in the inning with an infield single to score another run.

Truckee added to their lead the following inning, scoring on a walk and a sacrifice fly by Edmondson.

Fernley would get on the board in the top of the third off an error, but Truckee answered with a run off Poe's groundball to third base.

Ferrera then made the scorer 9-1 when he singled to center field in the bottom of the fourth to score Just. The Vaqueros scored their final run of the day an inning later, but Tyler Estabrook, Just, and Edmondson each drove in a run during the bottom of the fifth inning to make the score 12-2, taking the victory via the 10-run rule.

Just and Edmondson each finished the game with three RBIs. Just also picked up the win in a complete game effort on the mound. He finished his day with five strikeouts, five hits, and one earned run.

Truckee (8-2, 4-1 Northern League) will wrap up the season series with Fernley (3-7-1, 1-4 Northern League) today.