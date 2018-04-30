Wolverines baseball takes two of three from Northern League’s elite

Truckee's baseball team traveled to Elko last weekend for a matchup against one of the Northern League's best squads, and came away with a pair of wins during a three-game series against the Indians.

The Wolverines struggled with their bats during the series opener, falling 13-3, but returned to form with a combined 35 runs during the next two games.

The Wolverines opened the series on Friday, April 27, and were 10-runned after the Indians scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Truckee was limited to five hits in the game. Junior Derek LaFerriere had the team's only extra-base hit with a double. Elko finished the five-inning contest with 17 hits. The loss marked the Wolverines’ first three-game skid of the season.

Truckee would get going from the plate the following day in the first game of a doubleheader, taking an 8-1 lead through four innings of play. Junior Elliot Rost drove in the day's first run with a ground ball single. LaFerriere and senior Joel Estabrook drove in runs in the second inning, and then Rost doubled in the fourth to score a trio of runs.

The Wolverines then added to their lead in the fifth inning off an RBI triple from sophomore Tyler Estabrook, who was then driven in by Joel Estabrook in the next at-bat. Junior Spencer Edmondson then hit a sacrifice fly for another run, followed by an RBI double from senior Colin Just to give Truckee a commanding 12-1 advantage.

Elko responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, followed by a run in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 12-5.

Edmondson would drive in the Wolverines’ final run of the game in top of the seventh with a double to left field, but Elko refused to go down easily. The Indians first five batters reached base in the bottom of the frame, followed by a sacrifice fly to make the score 13-8. Elko then cut the lead to three runs two batters later off a double to left field, but junior pitcher Jake Streit slammed the door on the Indians rally with a strikeout to end the game, giving Truckee the 13-10 victory. Streit came in for the final two innings and allowed six runs and seven hits. Ace pitcher Gary Grosjean went five innings and allowed three earned runs, struck out one batter, and allowed seven hits.

LaFerriere again led Truckee from the plate with a 4-for-4 performance. Rost led the team with four RBIs followed by Edmondson with three. Tyler Estabrook also hit a triple during the game.

Truckee would fall in a 4-0 hole after three innings of the late game, but bounced back in a big way with 22 runs over the next four innings to win the contest 22-13.

Senior Tyler Ferrera led the way for Truckee with five RBIs and a pair of doubles. LaFerriere continued swinging a hot bat with four RBIS and three hits. Edmondson finished the game with four hits and three RBIs. Tyler Estabrook picked up four hits for Truckee as well. The Wolverines finished the game with five extra-base hits.

Truckee (16-9, 12-8 Northern League) will travel to Sparks (2-22, 0-20) on Tuesday, May 1. The Wolverines will then close the regular season with a three-game series at Lowry this weekend.

Softball

The Lady Wolverines were also in action at Elko last weekend, but suffered shutout defeats in each of the three games.

Truckee (1-19, 1-18 Northern League) will play a doubleheader at Sparks (2-18, 1-15 Northern League) on Tuesday, May 1. The Railroaders beat the Wolverines 15-0 in a nonleague game, and 18-3 in a league game earlier in the year.