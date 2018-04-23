Wolverines baseball loses two of three to Spring Creek, plays at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday

The Wolverines baseball team had a tough weekend on the diamond, dropping two of three games to league foe Spring Creek.

After falling 8-7 on Friday, April 20, the Wolverines rebounded with an 8-7 victory of their own the following day in the first of a doubleheader at home.

Truckee held an 8-0 lead after four innings behind a combined two RBIs apiece from junior Derek LaFerriere and senior Colin Just. Spring Creek responded with a three-run home run in the fifth, and then benefited from errors by Truckee in the sixth to pull to within one run.

Truckee would allow a two-out double in the top of the seventh to put the tying run in scoring position, but got a ground ball hit back to the pitcher in the next at-bat to take the win.

Sophomore Tyler Estabrook led Truckee with a 3-for-4 performance, including two doubles. Senior Tyler Ferrera, junior Spencer Edmondson, and LaFerriere all hit doubles in the game. Just went six innings from the mound and struck out six while allowing four earned runs.

The teams returned to the field later that afternoon, and the Spartans again found their bats late in the game, this time taking a 6-4 win over the Wolverines.

Truckee struck first in the game, scoring off a walk, and RBI singles from Ferrera and junior Marcus Bellon.

Spring Creek evened the game two innings later, and then took the lead for good in the fifth inning. Truckee tallied one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning off a double to left field by junior Shane Poe. The Wolverines committed four errors during the game.

Poe and LaFerriere were the only Wolverines with two hits in the game. Just also hit a double for Truckee. Senior Joel Estabrook went all seven innings, and allowed two earned runs while striking out pair of batters.

Truckee (14-7, 10-6 Northern League) will next face South Tahoe (12-10, 9-9 Northern League) at Greater Nevada Field in Reno on Tuesday, April 24 at 4 p.m.

The Wolverines are currently in third place in the Northern League, sitting behind Elko (14-3 Northern League) and Churchill County (13-3 Northern League).

Lady Wolverines swept by Spartans

The Truckee softball suffered a three-game sweep against Spring Creek last weekend, falling by a combined score of 54-15.

Senior Hannah Maciel led Truckee during the weekend with four hits and three RBIs. Senior Stephanie Randall also had three hits and two RBIs for the team.

Truckee (1-18, 1-15 Northern League) will travel to Elko (10-10, 7-9 Northern League) on Friday, April 27.