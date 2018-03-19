Wolverines baseball falls 8-3 in first of two games against Dayton

After having three games, including their scheduled Class 3A Northern League opener, canceled last Friday, the Truckee and Dayton baseball teams took to the field for a doubleheader in Sparks, Nev., on Monday, March 19.

The Dust Devils won the first game of the doubleheader in an 8-3 victory. The lack of field time leading up to Truckee’s league opener hurt the Wolverines as five errors in the field led to several runs for Dayton. Tyler Estabrook led Truckee with a pair of hits and two runs.

Truckee and Dayton will lock up later this afternoon for the second game of the teams’ doubleheader.

*This post will be updated