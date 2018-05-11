Truckee’s Thomas takes top honors in diving regional

Most days of the week four Truckee High School athletes are doing something no other local students are.

The girls pack up and head to Reno for diving practice, representing not only Truckee's only divers, but the only in all of the Class 3A Northern League.

"We come from Truckee almost every day," said sophomore diver Elena Tebb.

The girls' trip to Reno last Wednesday night wasn't for another practice, but to compete in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 3A Northern Region Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Sophomore Kira Thomas took the regional crown behind a clean reverse dive off the one-meter springboard.

Thomas was the first of Truckee's athletes to join the team, and has less than two years experience as a diver. With a background in gymnastics, she quickly picked up the sport, and soon recruited fellow gymnasts and seniors Adrienne Parker and Olivia LaGrandeur.

"Kira was the first one to come down," said four-year Coach Jennifer Arnold. "She came down last year, and then brought the others."

The squad's other state qualifying diver, Parker, will join Thomas at next week's state championships, which will mark just the second time all season that the Wolverines swimming and diving teams will compete at the same venue.

"I'm really excited to go with the diving team and the swim team, I have friends on both," Parker said. "It will be cool because they'll watch us and we'll watch them."

Tebb finished in third place at the regional championships, nailing an inward dive. She is the only diver on the team without a gymnastics background, instead crossing over from skiing, which "shockingly, helps," according to Arnold.

LaGrandeur rounded out the girls' performance with a fourth-place finish to close out her diving career at Truckee.

"I'm happy with how it went," she said. "There were a lot ups and downs, and I met some great people."

The Class 3A State Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled for Saturday, May 19 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"We're going to be competing against a lot of good girls," said Thomas. "But I'm really excited because it's going to be our last meet before (Parker and LaGrandeur) graduate."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.