Truckee’s Svitana brothers wrestle to podium finishes at state

Truckee's youth wrestlers finished up the season on March 10 with the USA Nevada Folkstyle Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The team sent brothers Joseph and Sammy Svitana to the tournament and after standout seasons, the two grapplers climbed the podium one last time with second and third place finishes.

Joseph Svitana claimed a second place out of the intermediate 51-55-pound division. Svitana picked up a pair of decision wins to reach the finals, according to Head Coach Aaron Svitana, grinding out come-from-behind victories by scoring off takedowns in the final moments of both matches. Svitana then suffered a 4-3 decision loss in the finals for a second-place finish.

Sammy Svitana picked up a bronze medal in bantam 43-pound bracket. Svitana opened the tournament with a win by fall, and then a 12-0 major decision to reach the semifinals. There he was topped via an 11-0 major decision by the eventual tournament winner, sending Svitana into the consolation bracket. The Truckee grappler won his next two matches by fall to reach the second-place match, but was defeated 7-0 for a third-place finish.

"Overall, the 2017-2018 youth season has exceeded any expectation that we set out to accomplish. That is really a tribute to Coach Jeff Ridgel and Coach Jim Bennett for all the time and effort they put in to help make this season a success as well as the enthusiasm and hard work of the kids and the support of the parents and families week in and week out," said Aaron Svitana in an e-mail to the Sun.

"We're excited to see a small wrestling community start to take hold in town and look forward to having it grow over the coming years as we develop a new tradition in Truckee. We're already looking forward to next year and working on things to help grow that community support and get more kids on the mats — both for wrestling's sake and the cross benefits that it brings to other sports."