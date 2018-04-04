Truckee Wolverines unbeatable in the pool

The Truckee Wolverines have established themselves as one of the most dominant programs in Class 3A, and that trend continued last Friday with an exceptional performance against league foes, Lowry High School.

The Truckee swim team traveled to Sparks last Friday, March 30, for the meet and dominated the waters, taking one-sided wins over the boys and girls from Lowry.

The Wolverines boys' team captured first places in 10 of the 11 against the Buckaroos to take a 192-73 victory, while the girls won every race to take the win by a 163-point margin.

Senior Cooper de Ryk picked up a pair of individual wins on the day. One of the state's greatest sprinters, de Ryk, easily topped the field of swimmers in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing the race more than five seconds ahead of second place with a time of 22.70 seconds. De Ryk outpaced the field by more than four seconds in the 100-yard butterfly to win the event with a time of 54.02.

Dylan Cole also brought Truckee a pair of individual wins. He captured first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24.93, and then won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.29.

The Wolverines other winners included Gavin Olsen, Evan Opsal, and Aaron Bronstone. The boys' won the three relay races as well.

Recommended Stories For You

The Truckee girls were even more dominant against Lowry with a 213-50 victory that included first places in every event, and a one-two finish in all of the individual events except for one.

Grace Bronstone gave Truckee a pair of individual wins. She'd capture first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:30.01, and also win the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.24.

Emma Purdy also won two events for the team. She took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.84, and also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.83. Other winners included Megan Burrill, Kira Thomas, Elana Tebb, Riley Madigan, and Caitlin Smith. Truckee's three relay teams also won.

Truckee will host a meet on Saturday, April 7. Warm ups and diving are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

North Tahoe

The Lakers were also in action last Friday in Sparks and finished the day with mixed results.

The boys dropped their meet against Lowry 112-47. Trent Carter and Hunter Hoffman brought the team their only wins of the dual. Carter took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:40.17, and Hoffman won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.48.

The Lakers picked up enough 60-45 win over the Railroaders. Carter again won the 200, while Hoffman won the 100 butterfly and also the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Lady Lakers easily win both of their duals against Lowry and Sparks. Sage Quinn won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly against Lowry.

Lola Tieslau won a pair of races for North Tahoe, capturing wins in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Ava Pekerak picked up a win in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.53. She also won the 100-yard breaststroke. Casey Garrity picked up a first place in the 100-yard freestyle.

Both of the boys and girls' results in the pool yielded easy wins over a small Sparks team.