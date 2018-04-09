Truckee Wolverines track impressive in Rocklin

The Truckee track and field team went up against 43 other squads from around California and Northern Nevada last weekend at the Thunder Invitational.

The Lady Wolverines more than held their own at the meet in Rocklin on Saturday with a 17th-place finish overall and best among the Class 3A squads at the competition.

The girls racked up 15 personal bests at the meet, and were led by the performances of a handful of underclassmen.

Freshman Lauren Tanner placed fourth out of 34 runners in the 1,600 meters, setting a persona record with a time of 5 minutes, 26.22 seconds. Tanner also captured first place in the freshman/sophomore 800 meters with a personal record time of 2:28.66. Freshman Carly Davis was fourth in the race with a time of 2:32.16 for a personal record. Tanner's day also included a second-place in the freshman / sophomore 400 meters, crossing the line with a personal record time of 1:03.55. The team's top sprinter, freshman Ali Sinoff was fourth in the race with a time of 1:04.24.

Sinoff also finished in sixth place in the varsity 100 meters with a time of 13.62.

Sophomore Isabella Terrazas gave the varsity team another top-five finish with a personal record in the 3,200 meters, finishing the race in fourth place with a time of 11:46.64.

Recommended Stories For You

Junior Madison Earley finished the 300-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 51.75 for eighth place.

In the relay races, the Truckee underclassmen had a tremendous performance with Davis, Terrazas, Tanner, and Deanna Sunnergren topping eight other squads for first place in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:25.74. Earley, Ali Barrett, Taya Matt, and Sinoff took fourth in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.50.

In the boys' varsity races, only sophomore Montana Montgomery was able to break into the top 10. Montgomery had a solid day with a personal best time of 9:48.41 in the 3,200 meters for sixth place. He also set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:36.40 for 11th place.

Sophomore George Skaff cleared 5 feet, 2.00 inches for the first time in his career in high jump to take fourth place in the freshman/sophomore division.

Junior Marcus Trotter led the Truckee sprinters with personal records in the 100 meters (12.10), 200 meters (24.57), and 400 meters (55.95). The boys finished the meet with 23 personal records.

Truckee will next compete at the Northwest Invite at McQueen High School in Reno, on Saturday, April 14.

North Tahoe underclassmen claim several first-place finish

The North Tahoe track and field team traveled to Folsom last Saturday to take part in the Eagle Invitational and Team Decathlon.

The girls saw a number of standout performances, particularly in the field events with senior Bailey Shaw capturing second place in shot put with a throw of 26 feet, 4.50 inches. She also took second in discus with a toss of 73 feet, 6.00 inches.

Junior Ella Carr brought the Lakers another second-place finish with a time of 8:40.05 in the 2-kilometer steeplechase.

Junior Josii Johnson also gave the team a top-five finish with a time of 2:34.26 for fourth place in the 800 meters. Junior Kestrel Sura (1:10.52) was eighth in the 400 meters, and junior Paige McGarry (13 feet, 1.25 inches) was sixth in long jump.

On the boys' side, junior Riley Hacker led the Lakers varsity squad with a third place in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:05.10.

Junior Joe Pierce had a solid day with a personal record in the 100 meters at 11.90 for a sixth-place finish. Pierce also took fifth in the 200 meters (24.58) and seventh in the 800 meters (2:15.04).

Junior Corey Joslin also took a top-five finish with a time of 6:55.70 in the 2-kilometer steeplechase for fifth place.

Sophomore Oliver Fralick hit a massive long jump of 18 feet, 1.25 inches to take first place in the freshman / sophomore division. Fralick's leap was the third best out of all athletes.

Sophomore Blake Connor brought the team another first place in the freshman / sophomore division with a throw of 94 feet, 9.00 inches in discus. Conor also took third place in shot put with a personal record throw of 30 feet, 9.00 inches. Teammate Raul Reyes was fifth with a throw of 25 feet, 7.00 inches.

Sophomore John Zapata claimed a third place in triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 8.00 inches. Fralick was fourth with a jump of 33 feet, 7.50 inches.

Sophomore Nikolas Burkhart rounded out the underclassmen's top performances with first place in the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the line with a personal record time of 17.83. Burkhart also set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing the race in third place with a time of 48.17.

Freshman Koson Verkler was second in the freshman / sophomore steeplechase, followed by teammates Phoenix Sanchez, and Giancarlo Munoz. Sanchez also claimed third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:21.42.

The Lakers will next compete at the Colfax Invitational on Friday, April 13.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.