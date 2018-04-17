Truckee track team piles up 21 personal records in Reno

Truckee's track and field team continued their season-long trend of racking up personal records, putting together another strong performance at last weekend's Northwest Invite.

The Class 3A Wolverines made the trip on Saturday, April 14 to McQueen High School in Reno, and finished the day with a combined 21 personal bests while competing against several larger Class 4A schools.

Sophomore Montana Montgomery continued to show he's among the state's best in the boys' long distance events and while further etching his name in Truckee's record books.

Montgomery broke the school record in the 3,200 meters at the Thunder Invitational on April 7, and in McQueen, posted a first-place finish in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9 minutes, 24.89 seconds. Montgomery's time in the race was more than 20 seconds better than his previous personal best and was the second fastest ever at Truckee High School. The sophomore still needs to shave another 21 seconds off his time to catch the performance by Noah Oberitter (9:03.68) in 2015. Montgomery was also off the school record in the 1,500 meters by more than a second with a time of 4:21.09 for a seventh-place finish.

The boys' relay squads also had a strong day. The team of Dominic Acevedo, Michael Doughty, Marcus Trotter, and Cole Eichele posted a time of 45.62 in the 4×100 meter relay for a seventh-place finish in a field of 20 teams. The time is fourth fastest in school history and the sixth best this season in all of Class 3A. Churchill County set the class' top time at the event, crossing the line with a time of 43.69.

Truckee's team of Marcus Trotter, Doughty, Eichele, and Nick Rae finished in eighth place in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:37.35.

Sophomore Deanna Sunnergren led the girls' team with a pair of third-place finishes. Sunnergren posted personal records in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.67, and in the 800 meters with a time of 2:29.74. Sunnergren's time in the 400 meters is the fastest by more than a second in all of Class 3A thus far, and is the fifth fastest in school history.

Sophomore Natalie Lang-Ree cleared 10 feet in pole vault for the first time to take second place in the event. Lang-Ree is the second Class 3A athlete to clear 10 feet on the season.

The Wolverines will have a squad meet on Tuesday, April 17 at the high school. The team will then travel to Oroville on Saturday to compete in the West Valley Invitational.

North Tahoe's Johnson fastest in Northern League

The Lakers track and field team traveled to Colfax, on Friday, April 13, and had several top-10 performances against more than 20 teams from California and Nevada.

Sophomore John Zapata posted the school's only top-five finish with a leap of 5 feet, 2.00 inches in high jump to claim fifth place.

Junior Joe Pierce set a personal record in the 200 meters with a time of 24.05 for sixth place. Pierce also finished eighth in the 800 meters with a time of 54.17.

Freshman Koson Verkler broke into the top 10 with a personal record in the 800 meters for a ninth-place finish. Verkler crossed the line with a time of 2:23.86. Junior Corey Joslin set a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:51.47 for sixth place. Sophomore Blake Connor rounded out the boys' final top-10 performance with an eighth place in discus behind a throw of 99 feet, 5.50 inches.

On the girls' side, junior Josii Johnson continued to impress with a pair of sixth-place finishes. Johnson finished the 800 meters with a time of 2:37.97 and set a season record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:54.89. Her time in the 1,600 is the third fastest in all of Class 2A and fastest in the Northern League thus far.

The Lakers will next be at the Carson Invite at Carson High School on Saturday, April 21.