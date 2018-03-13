Truckee track puts together stellar performance to open year

After snow derailed much of the teams' preseason training, the Truckee and North Tahoe track and field squads made their way to Sparks, Nevada, last weekend for the year's first competition.

Six teams showed up for the meet at Sparks High School on March 10, and while local athletes haven't been able to properly prepare for the season, it didn't stop several from bringing back first-place finishes.

"I'd say we did very well considering it was our first time being on a track this season since we've been training on roads, in hallways, and in the gym since there is snow on the track," said Truckee Head Coach Diana Yale in an e-mail to the Sun.

Truckee's distance runner sophomore Montana Montgomery picked up a pair of wins on the boys' side in the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters. Montgomery raced to a personal record in the 1,600 meters, crossing the line with a time of four minutes, 48.50 seconds. Montgomery also produced a personal best in the 3,200 meters, finishing with a time of 10 minutes, and 17.06 seconds. North Tahoe junior Corey Joslin was second in both races.

North Tahoe's Joe Pierce and Joslin also went first and second in the 800 meters. Pierce won the race with a time of two minutes and 18.57 seconds. The Lakers also had Justin Pierce finish second in the 100 meters with a time of 11.87 seconds, and John Zapata claimed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.81 seconds.

The Truckee boys swept the relay events.

In the field events, the Wolverines also saw a first and second-place finish in long jump. Senior Michael Doughty started his season with a personal record leap of 18 feet, 10 inches. Junior Kevin Malo was second with a jump of 17 feet, 2.5 inches. Doughty was also third in both the 100 and 200 meters. The meet marked the jumpers first time in the pit this year, according to Yale.

In throwing events, Truckee senior Dominic Acevedo placed second in shot put with a throw of 35 feet 11 inches. Truckee also had junior Jackson Skaff finish in third place in shot put with a throw of 32 feet, 10 inches. Skaff was third in discus as well with a throw of 96 feet and eight inches.

On the girls' side, Truckee freshman Alia Sinoff got off to a terrific start to her career with first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters. Sinoff ran a 13.41 in the 100, followed by sophomore teammate Deanna Sunnergren with a time of 13.94 seconds for second place. Sinoff (28.08) and Sunnergren (28.44) also went one-two in the 200 meters.

Sunnergren went on to claim victory in the 400 meters with a time of one minute and 6.56 seconds. Freshman teammate Amelia Swanson was second with a time of one minute, 11.4 seconds.

Truckee's runners continued to dominate in the longer events with junior Jossi Johnson winning the 800 meters with a time of two minutes, 45.4 seconds, and the 1,600 meters with a time of six minutes and three seconds flat. Junior teammate Ella Carr was second in the 800 meters and third in the 1,600 meters.

Freshman Hana Mazur was second in the 1,600 meters for Truckee. Mazur would go on to win the 3,200 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 6.13 seconds.

The Wolverines also had senior Elizabeth Morgan claim second in the 100-meter hurdles, and third in the 300-meter hurdles; while the relay squads took three first places, and a second place.

Truckee senior Sara Sawyer brought the team two more first place finishes with a victory in shot put behind a throw of 29 feet, 10 inches. Sawyer then won discus with a toss of 83 feet.

Freshman Jasmine Wood rounded out Truckee's stellar day with a first place in long jump behind a leap of 15 feet, five inches. Truckee's Ali Barret was net with a jump of 13 feet, 11 inches. Wood also won the triple jump with a personal record leap of 30 feet, four inches.

Yale said the team was able to practice outside on March 12, after shoveling snow off three lanes of the Truckee High School track. But with more snow in the forecast this week, the Wolverines will likely again be pushed back indoors. Truckee will next compete at Placer High School's Le Febvre Relays on Friday.