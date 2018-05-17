Truckee track finishes as Northern League runners-up

The top track and field athletes from the Class 3A Northern League gathered in Yerington last weekend to battle it out for state berths and regional championships.

Once the dust settled on a windy, chilly day of competition, the Wolverines walked away with a trio of regional champions, one of the best team finishes in school history, 31 top-five finishes, and 20 state qualifications.

Senior Cole Eichele led the boys in the track events with a first-place finish in the 400 meters. Eichele hit a personal record in the race, finishing with a time of 53.12 seconds, which is the fifth fastest in Class 3A this year.

Senior Michael Doughty picked up the boys' other first place with a leap of 19 feet, 8.25 inches in long jump to take gold, qualifying him for state,

Truckee junior Calin Laine also qualified for the state meet with a third place in the 800 meters, crossing the line with a personal record time of 2:02.71. Junior Marcus Trotter also qualified for state with his performance in the 100 meters.

Truckee's top distance runner, sophomore Montana Montgomery, didn't top his personal record in either event, but managed a second-place finish in the 3,200 meters (10:00.12) and a third in the 1,600 meters (4:39.52). Montgomery will represent Truckee in both events at this weekend's state championships.

Sophomore Hayden Sumner had a solid day with personal records in the hurdling events, finishing in second place in the 300-meter hurdles (42.62) and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.80). Sumner qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles.

Senior Dominic Acevedo launched a personal record throw of 41 feet, 4.00 inches in discuss to claim the final entry into the state competition. Acevedo's mark was good enough for bronze at regionals.

The boys' also qualified the 4×100 meter relay team and the 4×400 meter relay team for state. The Wolverines finished at regional runners-up with 114 combined points. Churchill County won the meet with 122 points.

On the girls' side, Truckee senior Olivia Koster brought the Lady Wolverines their only gold of the meet with a time of 16.37 in the 100-meter hurdles. Koster was also second in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing the race with a personal record time of 47.25. She will represent Truckee in both events at state.

Junior sprinter Zoe Brunings qualified for state with a third-place finish in the 100 meters, crossing the line with a season best time of 13.25. Freshman Lauren Tanner also qualified for state with a time of 2:24.07 in the 800 meters. Tanner's personal record at the regional meet in the event was good enough for a silver medal.

In the field events, senior Abby Baier took second in long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 9.75 inches, which qualified her for state. Baier also qualified in triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 1.50 for third place.

Sophomore Natalie Lang-Ree cleared 10 feet in pole vault for a silver medal and a trip to the state meet.

The girls also qualified their 4×100 meter relay team, 4×400 meter relay team, and 4×800 meter relay team to the state meet. The Lady Wolverines finished the meet second overall as a team with 129.5 points. Spring Creek won with 131.5

The two-day Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Nevada State High School Track & Field Championships will begin of Friday, May 18 at 2 p.m. at Carson High School.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.