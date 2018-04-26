Truckee-Tahoe area golf courses already open; more in coming weeks

As temperature's warm in the Truckee-Tahoe region and snow continues to melt, the area's local golf courses are gearing up for the 2018 season.

Currently golfers can tee it up at a pair of nine-hole courses with Historic Old Brockway Golf Course and Ponderosa Golf Course already open to the public.

For nearly a century golfers have been flocking to Historic Old Brockway Golf Course to play its nine-hole, 3,362-yard course, featuring two par 5s, two par 3s, and five par 4s.

Old Brockway, which is in its 94th year, opened on April 12, and has a nine-hole spring rate of $35 or $30 during twilight hours through May 25. The course opened on May 7 last year.

Truckee's Ponderosa Golf Course opened holes 5 through 9 on Friday, April 20. The course is offering $20 tee times until all nine holes are open. Once completely open, Ponderosa features 3,022 yards of golf from its longest tees for a par of 35. The course opened in early May last year.

ON BOARD ON COURSE

Two of Truckee's premier 18-hole courses, Old Greenwood and Gray's Crossing will open later in May, and will introduce a new alternative to golf carts.

The courses will introduce golf boards this year, according to Director of Golf Travis Alley, which allow single golfers to stand on a four-wheeled deck with their clubs strapped to the handlebars in the front. The boards are designed to speed up play since players in carts have to track down two balls, and add a new element to the experience of playing a round of golf. The two courses have also partnered with golf app 18Birdies. Users of the app can receive a discount with promo code Tahoe.

Old Greenwood and its 7,518 yards of play will open on May 11, according to Alley. The par-72 course was designed by Jack Nicklaus, and features 18 holes winding through 600 acres of pine trees.

Sitting in the shadow of Mount Rose, Gray's Crossing traditionally opens later than Old Greenwood, and according to Alley, is expected to be playable by May 18. The course is 7,466 yards at its longest for a par of 72.

"After a light winter, the golf courses are in really good shape," said Alley.

Green fees at Old Greenwood and Gray's Crossing are $150, or $75 after 4 p.m., through June 14.

Coyote Moon Golf Course has May 18 scheduled for opening day. The par-72 course plays 7,177 yards at its longest and features four par 5s and four par 3s. The course is highlighted by its par-3, 13th hole. The hole plays 227 yards at its longest with roughly 100 feet of drop as players must hit over a creek and avoid a pair of bunkers to land on a green surrounded by towering aspens.

"The course conditions look amazing," said PGA General Manager Ed McGargill. "We'll open May 18 and there will be some early season specials for locals."

Coyote Moon will offer locals a green fee of $50 up until Memorial Day weekend. During the 2018 season, players can get on the course for $175 or $115 during twilight hours, The course also has discounted rates for Northern California Golf Association members.

MORE OPENING SOON

Northstar Golf Course is also targeting May 18 for its season opener. The Robert Muir Graves designed course features 18 holes for a par of 72. The course plays 6,781 yards at its longest, and sits at an elevation of 8,830 feet, according to the course website, which allows players to hit the ball roughly 10-15 yards farther.

Northstar's golf course costs $85 through June 28, and will then jump to $95 for the rest of summer.

Also in the Truckee area, the Tahoe Donner Golf Course announced it will open for the 2018 season on May 25, conditions permitting. The 18-hole, par-72 course is 7,002 yards from the longest test, and features narrow, tree-lined fairways, and large elevation changes. Tahoe Donner is also featuring its own golf app this season, which gives players a yardage indicator, live scoring and stats, flyovers of the course, and more. The course will announce its 2018 rates in May. The course opened on June 2 last year.

Martis Valley's Schaffer's Mill Golf & Lake Club is one of the area's most exclusive courses. The private, par-71 course plays at more than 7,000 yards and was named the No. 1 new private club in California when by Golfweek Magazine when it opened it 2008.

The club will bring back its public Mondays, according to Assistant Golf Professional Chase Kanarek, with a $165 green fee for members of the Northern California Golf Association, and a $215 fee for nonresidents. The course is slated to open on May 11.

"Right now they are starting to cut the greens and the grass," said Kanarek. "And the aeration marks are healing up quick."

The course will also again host the 10th annual Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic, which will take place on July 9, and will feature dozens of former and professional athletes playing to raise funds for the Tahoe Forest Health System.

"As we begin planning for the 10th year of the Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic, I am amazed at what we have accomplished," said Upshaw's wife, Terri Upshaw in a statement. "Since the inaugural tournament in 2009, we have raised over ($1.2 million) for the Tahoe Forest Health System, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center and the Tahoe Institute for Rural Health Research!!"

Hitting 100th year

Lake Tahoe's oldest golf course, the Tahoe City Golf Course, is also targeting May 11 for its opening date. The nine-hole course will celebrate its 100th year of operation with 50 cent green fees for the weekend of May 11-13.

"The Tahoe City Golf Course has been a community gem for a century, with a unique female foundation," said Bob Bonino, Tahoe City Golf Course Manager in a statement. "We are going to enjoy celebrating our history and continue following in our designer's philosophy of making golf widely available to everyone, especially kids and women. Everyone is invited to visit the Tahoe City Golf Course this summer for a historical round of golf and small town hospitality."

Every Tuesday, excluding July 3, will be May Dunn Day at Tahoe City Golf Course, offering a nine-hole lady's rate of $19.18. Also, every Thursday, except for July 5, will be Throwback Thursday at the course, featuring $19.18 green fees. The course will also be home to a portion of golf historian Ruck Lund's collection of historic golf equipment and memorabilia.

In Squaw Valley, the Links at Squaw Creek is looking at May 18, according to the clubhouse, with nine holes likely ready for play, depending on the weather.

The course sits at an elevation of roughly 6,200 feet, and features 6,931 yards of play for a par of 71. The par-3, 6th hole is the courses signature hole, and features a on over-the-water approach with water in front of the green and trouble behind it. Green fees for the course this year are $109.

Incline Village's two golf courses are scheduled to open later in May. The Incline Village General Improvement District, announced May 11 for the opening of the town's par-72, 7,106-yard Championship Course. The 3,527-yard, par-58 Mountain Course features 14 par-3's and will open on May 18.