Truckee swimming racks up the wins in season opener

Runners-up in last year's boys and girls state swimming meet returned to the pool last week for the season's first competition.

Truckee Head Coach Jody Burrill said her team was "a dominant force" at the season opener in Carson City on March 10, and it's easy to see why as the boys' team rolled Sparks 150-31, while the girls topped the Railroaders 201-10.

The Wolverines defeated the Sparks boys in each of the 11 events at the meet to easily take the team victory. The squad returned one of the best swimmers in Nevada history to the water at the meet in senior Cooper de Ryk. De Ryk smashed the boys' record in the 50-yard freestyle at the state meet last season. He also set a Class 3A state record in the 100-yard butterfly, and was part of Truckee's state record setting 400-yard freestyle relay team.

Against Sparks, de Ryk won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.23 seconds and 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.23.

Truckee's Dylan Cole won a pair of races for the team, with first places in the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.74), and in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.46). Kaikea Crews also brought Truckee two individual wins with victories win the 200-yard individual medley (1:57.08), and in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.65).

The Truckee girls were just as dominant with wins in each of their events against Sparks. Last year's state champion in the 100-yard butterfly, Megan Burrill, will lead the Lady Wolverines in the pool this year, and against Sparks, Burrill swam to victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2:31.18), and in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.24). Burrill also swam on two of Truckee's first place relay teams.

Truckee's Riley Madigan also brought the team two individual wins, capturing first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:10.02) and in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.36).

The Wolverines also won diving behind the performance of Kira Thomas.

Truckee is scheduled to have a home meet on Friday afternoon, March 16.