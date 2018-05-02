Truckee swimmers primed to defend regional crowns

With the Class 3A Northern Region Swimming Championships quickly approaching, the Truckee swim team hosted a meet last weekend, and appeared to be primed to defend last year's boys and girls' overall regional titles.

Truckee hosted four teams at the meet on April 28 and continued the squad's season-long domination in the pool with first places in 21 of the 22 events.

The Wolverines opened the meet with wins in the boys and girls' 200-yard medley relay. Sophomore Megan Darzynkiewicz then started things off with a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes 10.04 seconds. Darzynkiewicz also won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:52.76. Freshman Kaikea Crews followed the sophomore's win the 200 freestyle with a first place of his own, finishing with a personal best time of 1:50.98. Crews also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.91.

Freshman Caitlin Smith established a new personal record with a time of 2:19.74 in the girls' 200-yard individual medley; while senior Gavin Olsen (2:17.59) won the boys' race. Smith would also win the 100-yard butterfly with another personal record time of 1:00.91.

Freshman Emma Purdy continued Truckee's streak of first places with a personal record in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall with a time of 25.47. Purdy also set a personal record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.43 for first place.

Cooper de Ryk crushes state record

From there, the fastest swimmer in the history of Nevada high school swimming, Senior Cooper de Ryk, entered the water for his first event. De Ryk crushed the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association record in the 50-yard freestyle at last year's state championships, finishing the race with a time of 20.16.

In Truckee, he easily won the 50 freestyle, touching the wall with a time of 20.74 to top the next fastest competitor by more than four seconds.

"Throughout the high school season I've been doing well," said de Ryk on the event. "My club coach (Cyrus Crews) and I, we've been hitting little goal times that we want to get. Hopefully by regionals, I'm going to break 20 (seconds) and go 19 (seconds). That's my big goal … the 50 free, everything's got to be perfect."

De Ryk would then take the win in the 100-yard butterfly in the next boys' race with a time of 54.86. De Ryk owns the Class 3A record in the event, and also the 3A record in the 100-yard backstroke. Last October, the standout swimmer accepted an offer to attend Florida State University.

"Nice warm weather, and amazing new coaching," he said. "And I've got quite a bit of scholarship money to go there."

Before then, de Ryk will look to continue breaking records in Nevada and adding to his trophy case at the regional championships on May 11-12, and then at the state championships in Las Vegas on May 19.

"Hopefully I'll break some records (at regionals)," said de Ryk. "And then go back down to state and break them again. That would be my dream."

FINAL HOME MEET IS SATURDAY

Following de Ryk's win in the 100 butterfly, sophomore Courtney Engberg made it another first place for the Wolverines with a time of 1:00.13 in the 100-yard freestyle. Fellow sophomore Dylan Cole won the boys' race with a time of 54.63.

After failing to capture first place in the boys' 500-yard freestyle, the Wolverines relay squads got the team back to its winning ways, topping the next closest schools in the races by more than 10 seconds.

Senior Grace Bronstone picked up the girls' final individual win with a time of 1:16.96 for first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. Sophomore Aaron Bronstone (1:08.67) won the boys' race. Truckee then closed out the meet with wins in the boys and girls' 400-yard freestyle.

Head Coach Jody Burrill highlighted a number of athletes following the meet. First-year swimmers sophomore Sophie DeLafontaine and freshman Annaka Elkins both dropped times in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Sophomore Curry Inthawat dropped nearly 20 seconds on his 100 freestyle time; while first-year swimmer Andrew Seiler qualified for regionals in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Burrill also highlighted freshman Evan Anderson-Flint, who dropped more than four seconds off his time in the 100 backstroke, and Ben Anderson-Flint, who dropped his time nearly four seconds in the 100 breaststroke.

Truckee will host its final home meet of the season on Saturday, May 5. Warm-ups for the meet will begin at 4 p.m.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.