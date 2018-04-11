Truckee swimmers host Reno schools, still dominate

Truckee's swimming team continued to be unrivaled in the water, dominating their competition at a home meet last weekend.

The boys' squad posted the top times of the day in eight of the 11 races against swimmers from Bishop Manogue, Damonte Ranch, McQueen, South Tahoe and Incline.

The Wolverines stacked times up against division rivals South Tahoe and Incline and easily won each dual.

Kaikea Crews posted the top time of the day, of any school, in the 200-yard freestyle, touching the wall with a time of 1 minute, 58.68 seconds. Crews also had the day's fastest time on the 100-yard freestyle at 52.43. Teammate Dylan Cole was second fastest with a time of 53.77.

Senior Cooper de Ryk continued showing why he's one of the state's best swimmers. De Ryk posted the day's fastest times in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.31) and in the 100-yard butterfly (54.65). Teammates Gavin Olsen (2:19.35), and Logan Kasten (2:28.86) posted the second and third fastest times of the day in the 200 individual medley.

Evan Opsal posted the team's other fastest individual time, touching the wall in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.63. Teammate Noah Warren was next with a time of 5:48.86.

Truckee's five relay teams either went first or second in the three relay events.

On the girls' side, the Lady Wolverines piled up eight of the top times in the 11 events and swept the diving portion of the competition.

Megan Burrill swam to the day's fastest time of any female swimmer in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:24.68) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.94).

Megan Darzynkiewicz posted the day's fastest time in the 200-yard freestyle, coming in with a time of 2:10.69. Courtney Engberg brought the Wolverines another top time, finishing the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.16. Madigan Riley also posted the day's fastest 500-yard freestyle time, coming in at 5:57.87. Caitlin Smith rounded out the team's top performances with the fastest time on the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.96. Smith was also second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.63.

The Truckee girls posted the top times in two of the three relay races.

In diving, Kira Thomas led a Truckee sweep with 148.50 points. Olivia LaGrandeur was next, followed by Elena Tebb.

The Wolverines will return to the pool on Saturday, April 28 for another home meet.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.