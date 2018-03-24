Truckee sweeps Fernley with walk-off hit in extra innings

The Truckee baseball team continued their hot start to the season on Saturday, March 24, completing a comeback behind a walk-off hit from sophomore Tyler Estabrook to sweep the season series against Fernley.

Truckee’s lineup put together a clutch performance with two outs in extra innings to steal the third and final game of the team’s series against the Vaqueros.

The Wolverines fell into a hole after Fernley plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to make the score 4-2.

Truckee's first two batters failed to reach base in the bottom of the frame, leaving senior Tyler Ferrera as the team's last hope to keep the game alive. Ferrera would come through with a line drive to left field for a single. Junior Elliot Rost then came to the plate and hit a single of his own into left.

The Wolverines then cut the game to one in the next at-bat, when junior Jake Streit drove a ground ball into right field for a double, scoring Ferrera. Junior Shane Poe then drew a walk to load the bases.

Estabrook then stepped to the plate and lined a ball into center field to score Streit and Grosjean (courtesy runner), ending the game in walk-off fashion.

The Wolverines defeated Fernley twice in a doubleheader yesterday.

Truckee (9-2, 5-1 Northern League) will next travel to Churchill County (4-4-1, 4-0 Northern League) on Friday, March 30.

Truckee softball falls again to Fernley

Truckee's softball team remained winless on the season after falling 15-0 to defending Class 3A state champions Fernley on Saturday, March 24.

The Wolverines were held hitless during a doubleheader against Fernley the day prior, but played better in the series finale with senior Hannah Maciel and sophomore Susie Greeno each picking up base hits during the game.

Truckee (0-9, 0-6 Northern League) will next travel to Churchill County (1-4, 0-0 Northern League) on Friday, March 30.