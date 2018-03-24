Truckee softball struggles against defending champs

The Truckee softball team had a rough opening to their series against defending Class 3A state champions Fernley on Friday, March 23, falling via the mercy rule after three innings in each game of the doubleheader.

Playing at Golden Eagle Sports Park in Sparks, the Lady Vaqueros outscored the Wolverines 24-0 in the first game to force the mercy rule after the third inning of play (if a team leads by 20 runs after three innings, the game is called).

Fernley pitcher McKenna Montgomery was nearly perfect during the contest, allowing only one Truckee batter to reach base while striking out four. Montgomery also smacked two home runs in the game.

Truckee started the second game much better, allowing three runs in the top of the first, but the result would be the same with Fernley taking a 22-0 win after three innings of play. Fernley pitcher Ariana Ruiz threw a perfect game over three innings of work.

Truckee (0-8, 0-5 Northern League) is scheduled to face Fernley (3-1, 3-1 Northern League) again today.