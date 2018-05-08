Truckee relay team breaks school swim record

Truckee swim team Head Coach Jody Burrill had a school record to swap out after the team's home meet on Saturday, May 5.

The boys' 400-yard freestyle relay squad of Cooper de Ryk, Evan Opsal, Gavin Olsen, and Kaikea Crews laid down the fastest time in Truckee history at the team's regular season finale, finishing the race with 3 minutes, 22.15 seconds showing on the clock.

Class 3A Truckee went up against four other teams to close out the year, including a trio of Class 4A teams from Reno and Minden. The boys' squad put together an impressive showing in the pool, knocking off the larger schools to first places in seven of the 11 events. De Ryk and Crews each won a pair of individual events for the team, and were part of both Truckee's winning relay teams (Aaron Bronstone and Olsen formed the other half of the team's 200-yard medley relay team).

De Ryk, the Nevada state record holder in the 50-yard freestyle, easily won the event with a time of 20.92. The Truckee swimmer posted a time of 20.16 at last year's state championships in Carson City to set the mark, and will return to those same waters this weekend for the Class 3A Northern Region Meet.

De Ryk, who committed to Florida State University last fall, also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 54.54. He owns the Class 3A record in the event with a time of 49.87.

Crews swam to victories in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.68, and in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.05. Olsen picked up the boys' other individual win, finishing the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.91.

On the girls' side, Class 4A Reno posted the majority of the fastest times at the meet. Truckee did, however, post faster times in each race than the only other Class 3A team at the meet, Churchill County.

Individually, Megan Darzynkiewicz posted the fastest times for Class 3A in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.24), and in the 500-yard freestyle (5:53.37). Emma Purdy also had two of 3A's fastest times of the meet with her performances in the 50-yard freestyle (25.56) and in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.51). Caitlin Smith was the team's other athlete to touch the wall with times better than Churchill County, doing so in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.62) and in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.23).

In diving, Kira Thomas finished in second place behind Reno's Regan Caufield with a score of 164.15 Caufield posted a score of 260.90. Thomas and Truckee's other divers will compete at the regional tournament on Wednesday, May 9, at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The meet also represented the team's senior farewell, according to Burrill, with 10 swimmers set to graduate later this spring.

"We are working smart this week as we head into regionals this weekend," said Burrill in an email to the Sun. "Our biggest focus is preparing for (the) state meet, where Boulder City is sure to make us fight hard for any chance of a win."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.