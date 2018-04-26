Truckee High to host 18 teams, 600 athletes at Bob Shaffer Track Classic (VIDEO)

The Truckee track and field team had a bit of a dress rehearsal for their biggest home meet of the season.

The Wolverines hosted the Tahoe-Truckee Lake Meet on Wednesday, bringing in athletes from all over the Tahoe area.

Truckee took the team wins on both the boys and girls' sides, topping five other area schools.

"I'm happy with their performances. It's always hard holding a home meet because there's this extra added pressure on everybody to help out," said Head Coach Diana Yale.

"There were some great performances overall. We got some great times in the sprints, our distance (events) are always hard competing at 6,000 feet. Anything 400 (meters) and up is really hard at this elevation."

"There were some great performances overall. We got some great times in the sprints, our distance (events) are always hard competing at 6,000 feet. Anything 400 (meters) and up is really hard at this elevation."

The boys' team had a solid day in the field events with individual wins in every discipline except shot put, where North Tahoe's Ethan Everist took the win with a throw of 37 feet, 4.75 inches.

Seniors Carlos Rivera and Michael Doughty each leaped to personal records in long jump and now have the two longest in jumps in the Class 3A Northern League. Rivera won the event with a jump of 19 feet, 5.75 inches, while Doughty posted a mark of 19 feet, 4.50 inches.

Junior Zach Larson won triple jump with a personal record of 38 feet, 1.75 inches, junior Nick Rae claimed the win in pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 3.00 inches for a personal record, sophomore George Skaff won high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2.00 inches, and senior Dominic Acevedo won discus with a personal record throw of 117 feet.

The North Tahoe and Truckee boys split the four relay races.

The Wolverines top distance runner, sophomore Montana Montgomery, opted to run the 400 and 800 meters at the event and was impressive in both distances with a first-place finish in the 400 meters, and a second place in the 800 meters.

Montgomery's times of 54.19 in the 400 and 2:13.34 in the 800 were both season bests for Truckee thus far.

"He came to me asking to run the 400, and I said, 'Absolutely.' Actually this was the first time he's run an open 800," said Yale. "He's got a lot of strength and he's got natural speed, so it was a good opportunity … he could run faster in that 400, he didn't go out hard enough in that first 200."

North Tahoe junior Riley Hacker won the 800 meters with a time of 2:12.25. The Lakers also had a pair of wins in the hurdling events with sophomore Nikolas Burkhart winning both races.

In the 100 meters, junior Marcus Trotter posted Truckee's fastest time of the season for first place in the event with a time of 11.70. The Wolverines body finished the day with 22 personal records.

On the girls' side, the Wolverines swept the relay events. Individually, senior Olivia Koster led Truckee with wins in both of the hurdling events. Junior Zoe Brunings took the win in the 100 meters with a time of 13.54, sophomore Deanna Sunnergren won the 800 metes with a time of 2:25.29, and freshman Hana Mazur won the 1,600 meters with at time of 6:00.65.

In the field events, Truckee senior Sara Sawyer won shot put with a throw of 29 feet, 9.00 inches. Brunings won pole vault with a personal record jump of 8 feet, 3.00 inches, and senior Abby Baier took first in triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 2.75 inches for a personal record. The girls finished the day with 15 personal records.

The Wolverines will host their biggest meet of the season on Saturday, April 28. The Bob Shaffer Track Classic is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

"Eighteen teams and about 600 athletes," said Yale. "It's the first time ever we've had a real big track meet. I'm just hoping the weather is on our side."

The National Weather Service office in Reno is forecasting a 20 percent chance of rain/snow with a high of 48 degrees on Saturday.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.