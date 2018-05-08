Truckee golfers finish second at Edgewood

Truckee's golfers combined to shoot a 47-over-par 335 at the Edgewood Invitational on Thursday, May 3, to finish in second place out of 19 teams.

Truckee freshman Ethan Flynn fired a 1-over-par 73 over 18 holes of play at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course to top White Pine's Collin Young by two strokes for first place out of a field of 107 players.

Jack Brown was next for the Wolverines with an 81, followed by Owen Slusher (90) and Jake Tedsen (91).

Spring Creek took the overall team win with a score of 327.

North Tahoe was also at the tournament and had Murphy Scott shoot a 77 for third place. Connor Hipsley carded an 80 for the team, and Jake Inclan shot a 99. The Class 2A Lakers shot a 366, falling to league rival Whittell by six strokes.

"We beat North Tahoe, who has won most of the matches this season, by six strokes and they are probably the favorite to win state," said Whittell Head Coach Steve Maltase said. "It was a good day for us."

North Tahoe and a host of other Class 2A Northern League teams teed off for the Class 2A Northern Region tournament at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley, on Tuesday, May 8.

Truckee will close out the regular season at Schaffer’s Mill on Wednesday, May 9. The Wolverines and the rest of the Class 3A Northern League won't have a regional tournament. The 3A state tournament will take place on May 16-17 in Boulder City, Nev.