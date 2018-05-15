Truckee golfer Ethan Flynn enters final round of state tourney in seventh place

The Truckee boys' golf team opened the first round of play at the Class 3A Nevada State Tournament on Monday, May 14 at the Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump, Nevada.

Freshman Ethan Flynn shot a team-best 11-over-par 83 on the 6,608-yard course, and will enter Tuesday's final round in a tie for seventh place. Western's Jared Smith fired 71 to hold a two-stroke lead over Northern League MVP, Spring Creek's Daniel Mahlke.

Truckee's other state qualifiers, freshman Jack Brown shot an 87 and sits in a tie for 22nd; while sophomore Owen Slusher carded a 91 to enter the final round of play in 32nd place.

Class 3A's top golfers teed off for the final round at Mountain Falls today at 10 a.m.

*This post will be updated.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.