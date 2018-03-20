Truckee girls swept by Dayton

The Truckee girls' softball team dropped their third straight contest at Dayton on Tuesday, March 20, falling 16-0 after five innings of play.

Center fielder Amelia Strusinski, left fielder Stephanie Randall, and pitcher Sierra Bohnet led Truckee from the plate with one hit apiece on the day.

The Wolverines played in a doubleheader the previous day at Dayton, and lost both games by a combined score of 33-1.

Truckee (0-6, 0-3 Northern League) will look for their first win of the season on Friday when the girls face Fernley (1-1, 1-1 Northern League). The contest is scheduled to take place at Truckee High School, but with snow in the forecast for the week, the Wolverines may again be forced to reschedule or find a new site for the game. Truckee played just one home game last season, and were forced to move their recent three-game home series against Dayton to the Dust Devils’ home field.