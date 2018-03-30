Truckee freshman shines in Fallon track meet

Truckee's new track facility was completed in the summer of 2016, but since then, the Wolverines have likely spent more time shoveling snow off the track than actually running it.

The start to this season has been tough for Truckee's team, with the squad relegated to running the halls of the high school and training in the gymnasium, but when the Wolverines have gotten onto the field they've been outstanding.

The team opened the season in Sparks with 16 individual first-place finishes, and then couldn't make it out of Truckee due to storms for their next meet.

The Class 3A Wolverines got back into action on March 24, competing against several Class 4A squads at the 46th annual Fallon Elks Invitational.

Truckee freshman Alia Sinoff continued her strong start to the season, leading the team with a pair of third-place finishes in the sprints. Sinoff would hit a personal record in the 100 meters with a time of 13.10 seconds to climb the podium out of the field of 85 racers. Reed's Roxanne Patterson won the race with a time of 13:01.

Sinoff would also have a strong performance in the 200 meters with at time of 28.16 for another third place.

In the 300-meter hurdles, senior Olivia Koster finished in fourth place with a time of 51.90. Koster also finished in fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.05. Both marks were season bests for the senior hurdler.

Sophomore Natalie Lang-Ree also brought the team a top-five finish with a pole vault of 9 feet for fifth.

The Truckee girls' relay teams also performed well with Deanna Sunnergren, Carly Davis, Lauren Tanner and Isabella Terrazas combining for a second place in the 4×800 meter relay. Sophie Curtis, Madison Earley Zoe Brunings and Koster combined to finish in fifth in the 4×100 meter relay.

On the boys' side, sophomore Montana Montgomery led Truckee with a pair of sixth-place finishes in the distance events. Montgomery hit a personal record in the 1,600 meters for sixth place with a time of 4:39.44. He'd also claim sixth in the 3,200 meters with at time of 10:19.49.

The Wolverines 4×800 meter relay team finished in sixth place behind the efforts of Montgomery, Grant Nicely, Calin Laine and Patrick Sullivan.

Truckee will again compete in a large meet with several Class 4A squads this weekend, when the team travels to Sparks for the two-day Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational at Reed High School. The meet begins today.

North Tahoe

The North Tahoe Lakers continued their track season March 24, with a meet in Roseville.

Junior Riley Hacker led the North Tahoe boys with a third-place finish in the 800 meters, crossing the line with a time of 2:06.22 for a season record. Hacker also finished in seventh in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:09.16.

Junior Ethan Everist hit a pair of personal records in shot put and discus. Everist took eighth in discus with a throw of 116 feet, 6.00 inches, and 10th in shot put with a toss of 39 feet, 2.50 inches.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.