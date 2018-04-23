Truckee distance runners climb podium in Oroville

Truckee's distance runners continued to lead the way for the Wolverines' track and field team, climbing the podium once again at a meet on Friday, April 20, in Oroville, Calif.

Freshman Carly Davis topped a field of 30 runners to bring Truckee its only first-place finish of the day, taking the win in the 3,200 meters with a time of 12 minutes , 6.81 seconds, which is the fastest in school history by a freshman.

Davis would also post Truckee's fastest time ever for a freshman in the 1,600 meters, crossing the line at 5:24.81 for second place at the meet.

Freshman Lauren Tanner also climbed the podium with a fourth place in the 800 meters, finishing with a time of 2:32.50. Sophomore Deanna Sunnergren took fifth place in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.67.

In the hurdling events, senior Olivia Koster posted a pair of season bests in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, finishing in fifth place each time.

The girls' relay squads also performed well. Sunnergren, Koster, Alia Sinoff, and Tanner raced to a third place in the 4×400 meter relay. Zoe Brunings, Ali Barrett, Madison Earley, and Sinoff took fifth in the 4×100 meter relay. Sophomore Natalie Lang-Ree also brought the school a third place in pole vault, clearing 9 feet.

Recommended Stories For You

The girls set 19 personal records at the event.

On the boys' side, sophomore Montana Montgomery continued to lower his times in the distance events. Montgomery set a personal record in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:31.04 for second place. He also set a personal record in the 3,200 meters, crossing the line with a time of 9:35.37 for third place. Montgomery has the fastest time in all of Class 3A in the 3,200 meters this year, and second fastest in the 1,600 meters. He's also the only sophomore in all of Nevada, regardless of class, in the top 10 in both distances. Montgomery owns the second fastest times in Truckee history in the events.

Junior Marcus Trotter was the only other Truckee individual to finish in the top five. Trotter set a personal record in the 200 meters to take fifth place with a time of 23.96.

The boys set 21 personal records at the meet.

Truckee will host a pair of meets this week, beginning with the Tahoe-Truckee Lake Meet on Wednesday, April 25. The first event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The team will then host the Bob Shaffer Track Classic on Saturday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m.