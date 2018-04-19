Truckee baseball splits double dip with South Lake Tahoe

After 11 days off, Truckee's baseball team returned to the diamond for a doubleheader against its rival from across the lake, South Tahoe.

The Wolverines played host to the Vikings April 14, and after the long layoff had trouble getting their bats going in its first shutout loss of the season, 3-0.

Sophomore Tyler Estabrook hit a double and junior Derek LaFerriere singled for the team's only hits of the morning. From the mound, senior Gary Grosjean was solid over six innings of work with four strikeouts, two earned runs, and seven hits. The Wolverines also committed four errors in the game.

Truckee rebounded in game two in a big way, returning to the form that saw the Wolverines win 11 of their first 15 games with a 12-2 blowout over South Tahoe.

The Wolverines took control in the fourth inning with seven runs. LaFerriere started things with an RBI single to left. Colin Just then drove in a run two batters later off an infield single. Senior Tyler Ferrera plated another two runs with a hard hit grounder into left field. Junior Shane Poe hit a two-out single three batters later to make the score 9-2. The Wolverines drew a walk in the next at-bat to push across the final run of the inning.

LaFerriere and junior Spencer Edmondson led off the bottom of the fifth with doubles to make the score 11-2. Truckee finished off the Vikings via the 10-run rule the next inning with a sacrifice fly by senior Joel Estabrook.

Recommended Stories For You

LaFerriere finished with a team-high three hits, including a pair of doubles. Estabrook went all six from the mound, and finished with three strikeouts, two earned runs, and nine hits.

Truckee then faced Sparks on Tuesday, April 17, and won via third-inning mercy rule after taking a 22-0 advantage. Edmondson highlighted the game with grand slam to left field in the first inning, while junior Cole Gardner and Just combined to one-hit the Railroaders.