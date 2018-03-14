Truckee baseball off to hot start

Just five games into the season, and Truckee's baseball team has already equaled half its win output from a year ago.

After suffering a 27-4 loss to Class 4A Reno to open the season on March 8, the Class 3A Wolverines rebounded in resounding fashion with four wins at the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament in Reno to close out the weekend.

Truckee first took a 15-6 win over Colfax on March 9. Spencer Edmondson led Truckee with a 4 for 4 performance at the plate, which included a pair of doubles. Tyler Ferrera knocked in a game-high three RBIs for Truckee and went 3 for 4 at the plate, including hitting a triple. Derek Laferriere also drove in a pair of runs for Truckee. Tyler Estabrook finished his day with a double and a triple as Truckee smacked seven extra-base hits.

Colin Just went six innings on the mound, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

The Wolverines then took on Lowry in the second half of the team's doubleheader, and again had double-digit run production to take a 15-5 win.

Just led the team with three hits and four RBIs on the day. He also had a double and hit a two-run shot to right field for Truckee's first home run of the season.

Tyler Estabrook hit his second triple in as many games and finished the game with a pair of RBIs, while Joel Estabrook smacked two doubles. Edmondson and Ferrera both drove in a pair of runs for the team. Jake Streit got the call on the mound and went five innings with five strikeouts and one earned run.

Truckee then played a doubleheader the following day, and started off by taking a 4-2 win over Wooster. The Wolverines fell behind 2-0 after two innings of play, but responded with a four-run third inning.

After a walk and an error put a pair of runners on base, Laferriere hit a single to left field to make the game 2-1. Joel Estabrook then shot a double into left field, scoring two more runs. Edmondson would conclude the game's scoring with a triple to left field to score Estabrook.

Tyler Estabrook went six innings and struck out three batters.

Class 3A Truckee then concluded the tournament by defeating Class 4A McQueen 9-4.

Streit led the team with a trio of RBIs. Truckee also got a 3 for 4 performance at the place from Laferriere, while Tyler Estabrook continued to find ways of getting extra bases with a triple in the game.

The Wolverines (4-1, 0-0 Northern League) are scheduled to open league play at home against Dayton (3-1, 0-0 Northern League) on Friday, March 16, but snow in the forecast could derail those plans.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.