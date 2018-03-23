Tahoe League champions crowned

Tahoe's youngsters ripped up the slopes at Diamond Peak Ski Resort last weekend for the Tahoe League Championships, where a number of local skiers took home first-place finishes.

Racing began on Saturday, March 17, with the parallel giant slalom 12- through 19-year-old competition.

Northstar Ski Team's Devin Saltzgaber defeated the largest field of the day, capturing first place in the boys' 12-and-under division with a total time of 52.79 seconds. Alpine Meadows Renzo DiGrande (53.44) was second, followed by Squaw Valley's Carson Koch (53.46). Squaw Valley's Soren Dehnadi was the regular season series champion.

In 14-and-under racing, Sky Tavern's Thomas Denton captured the giant slalom championship with a total time of 50.04, to edge Sierra-at-Tahoe's Domenico Lazzareschi by 0.01 seconds. Sierra-at-Tahoe's Joey Strahle was next with a total time of 50.20, followed by teammate Ivan Ijzerman (50.65). Lazzareschi captured the regular season series championship.

Heavenly's Graham Valek won the 16-and-over regular season title, and was also the fastest out of a small group of skiers at the championships in his age group with a total time of 51.12. William Vavra was next with a total time of 51.32. Vavra won the 16-and-under championship.

In 10-and-under racing, Alpine's Noah Leopold led a team sweep of the podium with a time of 52.93. Nicholas Van Breda was next with a total time of 52.95, and finished the year as the regular season champion. Dashiel Vastine was next with a time of 53.12.

Asher Kinsman won the 8-and-under race with a total time of 55.52. Squaw Valley's Gabriel Park (55.87) was next, followed by Sugar Bowl's Landon Gray (57.13). Park finished the year as the regular season series champion.

In girls' racing, Squaw Valley's Scarlett Duclos won in the deepest field of skiers, finishing with at total time of 50.76 for first place in the 12-and-under division. Sawyer Barta (51.42) was next, followed by Diamond Peak's Emmie Larson (51.80). Squaw Valley's Natalie Poncet won the regular season series title, and was fourth at the championships.

Squaw Valley's Meredith Mason brought the team another first-place finish with a total time of 48.83 in the 14-and-under division. Kirkwood's Molly Wazna-Blank (51.02) was next, followed by Squaw's Laura Fligor (51.40). Squaw Valley's Sage Huddleston won the regular season title and was eighth at the championships.

Aditi Vinod won the 16-and-under race with a time of 50.56, and Sky Tavern's Kirsten Duvall was the 19-and-under champion. Incline's Sydney Milner won the regular season 16-and-over title.

Heavenly's Ava Bradford won the 10-and-under race with a total time of 50.41, followed by Diamond Peak teammates Teaki Kiesel (50.84) and Whitney Ladich (51.72). Diamond Peak skier Daisey James won the regular season title, and was fourth at the championships.

In 8-and-under racing, Diamond Peak's Ashlyn James took first with a total time of 54.59, and was also the regular season champion. Northstar teammates Senna Jarvis (57.47) and Thaleya Walker (59.85) were next.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.