Stomp Sessions announces summer camp dates in Truckee

If you've ever wanted to learn the basics of skateboarding or are struggling to master a frontside lipslide, Stomp Sessions has your back.

The Truckee-based company is returning this summer with skateboard camps at the Truckee Skatepark, featuring tips and lessons from local experts and pros.

Stomp Sessions uses a progression-based app to help beginners learn the foundations of skateboarding, intermediate skaters progress their rails and flip tricks, and advanced skaters take their skill to new heights with ledges and flip trick combos.

The app allows for pros or experts to check off on a user's tricks once they've mastered them, providing a gaming-type experience for those on the app as they level up their abilities. The app also allows for different pros to quickly gauge where an individual's level of skating is.

Last year Stomp Sessions held two camps, according to Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Williams, but this summer the company will expand to nine camps, each consisting of five, five-hour sessions.

"It was amazing to watch my son progress first hand," said professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones in a statement. "The camp was great. Filled with instructors he could trust and a fun group of kids. The Stomp road map safely broke down progression into small steps that eventually led to bigger steps. It was cool, innovative and amazing."

Recommended Stories For You

Stomp Sessions will put on camps from June 18 through Aug. 24. Each session lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is open at a cost of $299 if signed up by June 1, and then jumps to $329 afterward. The camps are open to all ages and abilities.

"We created Stomp Sessions to fill a need for kids who wanted to unlock the skills to have more fun at the skatepark," said Williams. "Our instructors use our pro-inspired skills progression matrix to help kids learn using the proper building blocks to safely progress. The Stomp summer skate camp kids had a blast last year and are looking forward to a full summer of skate camps at the Truckee Skatepark."

Williams said local expert Adrian Mitchell has been confirmed for some of the camps with more pros to be announced closer to the first camp date.

Stomp was founded in 2016 and began connecting locals with pro skateboarders last year. Aside from the camps, the Stomp app provides a way for users to sign up for private skating and snowboarding sessions with pros and local experts. Users can also view short instructional videos on the app.

For more information or to sign up visit StompSessions.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.