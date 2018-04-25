Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows brings back spring traditions

It's an Alpine Meadows tradition like none other.

Once a year the resort blends the best of winter and summer outdoor activities into an epic event, bringing guests to the top of the mountain for a game of snow golf.

Standing atop Summit Express Chair, skiers and snowboarders broke out their clubs on Sunday, April 22, and knocked tennis balls down the hill as part of the resort's 35th annual Snow Golf Tournament.

Players began at the summit and played nine holes on the way down to the bottom of the Alpine Bowl Chair. Prizes were awarded for best costumes.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows will host another local tradition two weeks later with the 28th annual Cushing Crossing. The pond skimming event takes place on Saturday, May 5, and kicks off at 1 p.m., with skiers and snowboarders attempting to successfully cross the resort's pond.

Judging the competition will be Freeride World Champion Sammy Luebke, Olympian Travis Ganong, owner of 101.5 Truckee-Tahoe Radio JD Hoss, pro skier Amie Engerbretson, and pro skier Connery Lundin.

Registration for the event is $20 and is limited to the first 50 persons. Signups begin at 8 a.m. at the KT Base Bar.