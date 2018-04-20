Spartans hit two-run homer to sink Wolverines

The Truckee High School baseball team opened its three-game series at home on Friday, April 20, and suffered an 8-7 defeat after Spring Creek hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh.

The Wolverines took a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, but Spring Creek senior Thomas Ledford’s shot in the top of the seventh propelled the Spartans past Truckee, snapping the team’s two-game winning streak.

Senior Tyler Ferrera led the Wolverines with a pair of hits and an RBI. Derek LaFerriere, Spencer Edmondson, Colin Just, and Marcus Bellon all knocked in runs during the loss.

Truckee (13-6, 9-5 Northern League) will again face Spring Creek (9-14, 7-11 Northern League) in a doubleheader tomorrow. The opening game begins at 11 a.m. The second game starts at 1 p.m.