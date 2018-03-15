Ski Wrap: Truckee’s Cuneo sweeps weekend biathlons

With fresh snow on the ground Truckee-Tahoe skiers came out to compete last weekend, and found success both at the local and national level.

Auburn Ski Club Biathlons

Truckee's Steffen Cuneo came away with a pair of first-place finishes at Auburn Ski Club last weekend, capturing wins at the Spring Biathlon and at the 10th Mt. Division Biathlon.

Due to snowfall going into the weekend, racing was slow on March 10, according to Race Director Megan Seifert, but that snowfall gave way to sunny, blue skies and perfect conditions for Sunday's race.

Cuneo began his weekend with a win in the pro division of the Spring Biathlon, finishing with an adjusted time of 23 minutes 45.20 seconds.

Dave Eastwood was second with a time of 25.53.00, followed by Dan Warren in third place with a time of 27:16.00.

On the women's side Rebecca Anderson took the win with a time of 31.29.00, followed by Lisa Atwell Holan (31:45.30) and Lorene Samoska (37:46.90).

In the day's other pro race, Zoe Klenke picked up the win on the girls' side with a time of 24:50.90, and Matt Otto won the boys' race with a time of 33:44.40.

Cuneo returned to Soda Springs the following day to compete in the 10th Mt. Division Biathlon, where he posted a time of 38:45.90 for first place. Eastwood was again second, finishing with a time of 45.23.70. Warren was third with a time of 47:49.60.

On the women's side, Holan took the win with a time of 51:31.80, followed by Anderson (54:27.20) and Samoska (59:49.70).

Shulze wins USASA Slopestyle

The United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association's final South Tahoe Series event was held March 4 at Sierra-at-Tahoe, and Truckee local Dick Shulze picked a first-place finish in the 60-and-over division.

Slopestyle was held on Sierra-at-Tahoe's Upper Main trail, where Shulze received recognition from Roger Ashton, president of the Sierra-at-Tahoe Education Foundation, a volunteer group that works with resort management to manage the competition-level teams.

"He is the oldest competitor in our series and one of the oldest competitors in the country, although he does not seem older," Ashton told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. "He competes in all disciplines at nationals every year. He knows the handful of athletes that he will complete against in Colorado. He is a Northstar snowboard instructor and competes in every USASA South Shore Series event. He is a great athlete to have in our series."

Junior National Cross-Country Championships

Auburn Ski Club's JC Schoonmaker continued his impressive performance at the Junior National Cross-Country Championships at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Utah.

After skiing to a third-place finish in the sprints on March 7, Schoonmaker returned to the snow the following Friday, and posted fifth place in the boys' 16- 17-year-old 10-kilometer freestyle race.

In the 14- 15-year-old boys' group, Auburn Ski Club's Etienne Bordes led the team with a 19th place, crossing the line with a time of 18:56.00.

On the girls' side Auburn Ski Club's Abby Baier led the team with a time of 37:28.40 for 28th place in the women's 18- 19-year-old division.

In the girls; 14- 15-year-old race, Auburn Ski Club's Kili Lehmkuhl took ninth place with a time of 21:33.00; while teammate Lily Murnane was 13th with a time of 21:37.10.

Sugar Bowl Academy was also competing at the event. Nate Cutler led the way in the boys' 16- 17-year-old class with a time of 23:06.20 for 25th place. Bjorn Halvorsen posted the team's fastest time in the 14- 15-year-old race with a time of 18:33.80 for 14th place.

On the girls' side, Eleanor Hamilton paced Sugar Bowl with a time of 35:26.40 for 24th place in the 18- 19-year-old division. Sofia Sanchez brought the team a ninth-place finish with a time of 36:24.20, followed by Kianna Mullings in 12th place with at time of 37:06.10.

Racing continued the next day with the 3-kilometer classic relay. The team of Halvorsen, Bordes, and Phoeniz Sanchez posted the best result of any locals, with a time of 34.26.70 for sixth place in the boys' 14- 15-year-old race.

Tahoe Freeride Kirkwood Junior National

The skiers and snowboarders of the Tahoe Junior Freeride Series made their way to Kirkwood Mountain Resort on March 9 for three days of competition at the Kirkwood Junior National.

Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy's Cooper Davis ripped Kirkwood's Eagle Bowl for high score of 74.000 in the boys' 15- 18-year-old division. Squaw Free's Ryan Zellers (73.200) was next, followed by teammate Zach Saito (70.834).

Squaw Valley Big Mountain skier Gavin Weber took the boys' 12- 14-year-old title with a score of 71.200. Sugar Bowl Freeride's Tyler Wolin was next with a score of 69.734, followed by Squaw Valley Big Mountain's Sage Boyer with a score of 69.533.

In snowboarding, Jesse Aves, of Squaw Alpine Snowboard Team, took the win in the boys' 15- 18-year-old race with a score of 68.200. Teammates Nathan Bromley (64.833) and Andrew Kraatz (62.200) were next. Also from Squaw Alpine, Soren Kraus took the title in the boys' 12- 14-year-old division with a score of 67.133. Teammates Tavo Sadeg (63.434), and Sam Briggs (43.866) were next.

In girls' racing, Elena Silverman, of Squaw Free, won the 15- 18-year-old championship with a score of 67.800. Sugar Bowl Freeride's Elizabeth Howard was next with 66.900 points, followed by Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy's Tallulah De Saint Phalle with a score of 65.766.

Squaw Valley Big Mountain's Delila Quinn was the girls' 12- 14-year-old champion with a score of 67.067. Kirkwood Freeride's Jill Coleman was next with 62.700, followed by Squaw Free's Greta Farrell with 62.367 points.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.