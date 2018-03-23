Ski for MS at Squaw raises more than $80,000

Earlier in the month, nonprofit organization Can Do Multiple Sclerosis held a Ski for MS event at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, bringing a day of racing with world-class athletes to the mountain to raise funds for a good cause.

The daylong festival brought in more than $80,000 for the organization, which according to a statement, seeks to transform lives of those living with multiple sclerosis by delivering health and wellness education programs on exercise, nutrition, and symptom management in order to help families thrive.

This year's annual event at Squaw has been held at the resort for more than 25 years, according to Marketing Coordinator Rachael Protas, and during the 33-year history of the Ski for MS series, the program has raised more than $11 million. Those funds have gone to provide free educational programs for families living with multiple sclerosis.

Can Do Multiple Sclerosis' next free program will be a one-day educational and interactive event on April 14, at the Mack Auditorium in Reno. The JUMPSTART Program is designed to enable people with multiple sclerosis; while also teaching their support partners skills and tools to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors.

"Our Reno program still has some openings," said Protas in an email to the Sun. "And we want to make sure that every family with MS has the opportunity to register."

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes lunch. To register, visit CanDo-MS.org/JUMPSTART. Participants can also register through Krista Barnes at 800-367-3101 ext. 1288 or at KBarnes@CanDo-MS.org.

